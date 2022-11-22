21 new Kentucky State Police troopers from EKY now working at posts across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are welcoming some new faces to their ranks, including several from the mountains.

21 of the 38 new troopers who graduated from the KSP training academy last week hail from counties across Eastern Kentucky.

The cadets of class 102 started at the academy on June 5th and finished up on Friday.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr., a Bell County native, encouraged the class to engage in their local communities to earn the trust and respect of the citizens they will serve.

“I challenge each of you to interact frequently with those in your designated post areas. Attend community events, stop by local stores, visit the schools, and so much more to earn the trust and respect of those you serve,” said Commissioner Burnett during Friday’s ceremony in Frankfort.

Here is a list of the EKY natives and their new posts:

Post 3, BOWLING GREEN

Madison Akemon, McKee, Ky.

Evan Smith, Annville, Ky.

Post 6, DRY RIDGE

Zachary Loudermilk, Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Post 8, MOREHEAD

Jordan Barnett, Jackson, Ky.

Isaiah Bryant, Kite, Ky.

Cory Cornett, Wellington, Ky.

William Hall, Grethel, Ky.

.Jacob Williams, Harold, Ky.

Post 9, PIKEVILLE

Cameron Whitaker, Jenkins, Ky.

Tanner Wood, Pikeville, Ky.

Post 10, HARLAN

Colby Amburgey, Garner, Ky.

John Hoskins, London, Ky.

Elizabeth Smith, Manchester, Ky.

Post 14, ASHLAND

Chase Coverdale, Louisa, Ky.

Brett Criswell, Louisa, Ky.

Colton Cross, Canada, Ky.

Christin Mitchell, Prestonsburg, Ky.

Jordan Sammons, Belfry, Ky.

Zachary Wright, Louisa, Ky.

Post 15, COLUMBIA

Matthew Lee, Somerset, Ky.

Timothy Moore, Somerset, Ky.

KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 103, which is slated to begin February 26, 2023. The deadline to apply is by close of business November 25.

For more information about career opportunities with KSP visit the website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.