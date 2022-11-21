Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

Police say she failed to appear in court and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

We are told Kelly may be in the South Laurel area. If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

