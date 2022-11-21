WATCH: WYMT First Alert Weather 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

By Cameron Aaron, Evan Hatter and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is finally that time of year! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team has put together our 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook.

From severe weather outbreaks, to major snow events, the winter of 2021-22 is not one people will forget any time soon. But now, we look ahead to this winter...featuring a remarkably similar pattern.

