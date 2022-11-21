Warming up during Turkey Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bone-chilling weekend throughout the region, we’ll start to see a rebound in our temperatures...all the way back to average!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are keeping the sunshine across the region through the evening...or at least until sunset. We keep it slightly milder overnight, but still below freezing with lows in the upper 20s to near 30º with clear overnight conditions.

Slightly milder again as we head into the day on Tuesday as high pressure eases off to the east. That will allow highs to get back into the lower to even middle 50s for the afternoon. Below normal? Yes. Slightly less below normal? That it is indeed! Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures look to stay in the lower to middle 30s.

Into Thanksgiving Weekend

Sunshine continues into the day on Wednesday, but we might see a slight increase in clouds ahead of our next frontal boundary. Ahead of it, though, we will continue to see temperatures make it into the upper 50s to near 60º. However, changes are on the way.

We’ll stay a little mild to start Thanksgiving Day, but looking cloudy as showers approach from the west in the afternoon. Unfortunately, it does look a little soggy as we work through Turkey Day itself and into Turkey Night. Highs stay in the upper 50s, with lows in the lower 40s as our front pushes through. Black Friday looks like a gray day as clouds stick around, with perhaps a few flurries and highs near 50º. We keep the light chances in the forecast through the weekend as highs settle in the upper 40s by early next week.

