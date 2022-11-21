Warming trend underway for Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen in a while, the sunshine is going to warm us up quite nicely this week.

Today and Tonight

Many locations will wake up in the teens and low 20s this morning, so make sure you get those cars warmed up for the short work and school week. Several school districts are until after Thanksgiving due to illness. You can find that list here.

Temperatures will quickly climb with the sunshine into the low 50s this afternoon. It should feel much warmer than the past few days.

Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as Sunday night. Lows should only drop into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

We’ll pick up a few clouds on Tuesday, but that won’t slow our milder trend down. Highs will be closer to average, topping out in the mid-50s. We’ll drop to about 30 under clear skies Tuesday night.

Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) stays dry and maybe a touch warmer too under a mix of sun and clouds. We should stay in the mid-50s for highs before dropping into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

Thanksgiving day will be very mild, with highs near 60 for most. Unfortunately, I think we see clouds increase throughout the day and some late rain chances. Lows will drop into the low 40s, so while it will chilly for those early morning Black Friday shoppers, it will not be frigid.

As for Black Friday itself, it looks like the rain chances will hang around, at least early, before starting to dry out a little later in the day. It looks like our temperatures will drop a little bit too, only topping out around 50 for highs.

All in all, not a bad week for late November. Get out and enjoy it!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.