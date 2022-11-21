Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the homeowner and another person inside had already put the fire out before they arrived.

The crews checked the home just to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.

During their investigation, firefighters discovered a cell phone charger stopped working and malfunctioned, which started the fire.

The homeowner and the other person were treated on scene for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Several agencies responded to the call.

