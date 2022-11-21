Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race.

Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched.

He was recently re-elected to another term as mayor.

He joins other Republican candidates including Kelly Knight Craft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Rep. Savannah Maddox, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

We have a reporter covering his official campaign announcement in downtown Somerset Monday evening.

