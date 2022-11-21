Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available.

The centers are located at the Breathitt County Library in Jackson, Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community College in Hazard.

People whose homes were damaged in the flooding will still have help available.

You can also call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, log in to your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app.

