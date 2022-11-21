Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia.

Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport.

Officials said crews are working to restore service.

Below are the areas under a boil water advisory:

Fairgrounds

Duncan Gap

Redwine

Hurricane

Strawberry Mountain

Customers may experience low water pressure or no water.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.