Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia.

Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport.

Officials said crews are working to restore service.

Below are the areas under a boil water advisory:

  • Fairgrounds
  • Duncan Gap
  • Redwine
  • Hurricane
  • Strawberry Mountain

Customers may experience low water pressure or no water.

