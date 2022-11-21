Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia.
Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport.
Officials said crews are working to restore service.
Below are the areas under a boil water advisory:
- Fairgrounds
- Duncan Gap
- Redwine
- Hurricane
- Strawberry Mountain
Customers may experience low water pressure or no water.
