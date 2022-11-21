Man charged with DUI after crashing into a garage, sheriff says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash with injuries early Friday morning.

While they were heading to the scene, they were told the car hit and partially drove through a garage at a home on Johnson Road.

Police said the driver of a red Chevrolet Tracker ran off the road before hitting the garage.

Deputies identified the driver of the Tracker as Joshua Hizer.

He was charged with driving under the influence, among other charges.

