KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253.

Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a 2005 red Chevy Pickup.

The pickup was driven by 18-year-old Zachery J. Heath.

Troxell was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Heath was not injured in the crash.

The investigation will continue.

