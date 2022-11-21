Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It...
It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend.

It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland.

Firefighters from six departments were called.

No one was home when the home burned and no one was hurt, but first responders called this a stubborn woods fire and that it was a very large scene.

“We are still in forest fire season and dry weather, coupled with winds, can create a dangerous situation,” said Chief David Gross, Bronston Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

