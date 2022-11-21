Kentucky falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

(AP/WYMT) - Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week.

The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot. Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win Continental Tire Main Event.

North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983. Kansas is No. 3 and Texas climbed seven spots to No. 4.

Kentucky fell to No. 15 after losses to Michigan State and then-No. 2 Gonzaga.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD CONFERENCE 1 North Carolina (4-0) ACC 2 Houston (4-0) American 3 Kansas (4-0) Big 12 4 Texas (3-0) Big 12 5 Virginia (4-0) ACC 6 Gonzaga (3-1) West Coast 7 Baylor (4-1) Big 12 8 Duke (3-1) ACC 9 Arkansas (3-0) SEC 10 Creighton (4-0) Big East 11 Indiana (4-0) Big Ten 12 Michigan State (3-1) Big Ten 13 Auburn (4-0) SEC 14 Arizona (3-0) Pac-12 15 Kentucky (3-2) SEC 16 Illinois (4-1) Big Ten 17 San Diego State (3-0) Mtn. West 18 Alabama (4-0) SEC 19 UCLA (3-2) Pac-12 20 UConn (5-0) Big East 21 Texas Tech (3-0) Big 12 22 Tennessee (2-1) SEC 23 Maryland (5-0) Big Ten 24 Purdue (3-0) Big Ten 25 Iowa (3-0) Big Ten

