Kentucky falls to No. 15 in AP Poll
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) - Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week.
The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot. Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win Continental Tire Main Event.
North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983. Kansas is No. 3 and Texas climbed seven spots to No. 4.
Kentucky fell to No. 15 after losses to Michigan State and then-No. 2 Gonzaga.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|North Carolina
|(4-0)
|ACC
|2
|Houston
|(4-0)
|American
|3
|Kansas
|(4-0)
|Big 12
|4
|Texas
|(3-0)
|Big 12
|5
|Virginia
|(4-0)
|ACC
|6
|Gonzaga
|(3-1)
|West Coast
|7
|Baylor
|(4-1)
|Big 12
|8
|Duke
|(3-1)
|ACC
|9
|Arkansas
|(3-0)
|SEC
|10
|Creighton
|(4-0)
|Big East
|11
|Indiana
|(4-0)
|Big Ten
|12
|Michigan State
|(3-1)
|Big Ten
|13
|Auburn
|(4-0)
|SEC
|14
|Arizona
|(3-0)
|Pac-12
|15
|Kentucky
|(3-2)
|SEC
|16
|Illinois
|(4-1)
|Big Ten
|17
|San Diego State
|(3-0)
|Mtn. West
|18
|Alabama
|(4-0)
|SEC
|19
|UCLA
|(3-2)
|Pac-12
|20
|UConn
|(5-0)
|Big East
|21
|Texas Tech
|(3-0)
|Big 12
|22
|Tennessee
|(2-1)
|SEC
|23
|Maryland
|(5-0)
|Big Ten
|24
|Purdue
|(3-0)
|Big Ten
|25
|Iowa
|(3-0)
|Big Ten
