Kentucky falls to No. 15 in AP Poll

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By The Associated Press and John Lowe
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/WYMT) - Virginia climbed 11 spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 following a difficult week.

The Cavaliers canceled their game against Northern Iowa after three football players were fatally shot. Virginia opted to play in Las Vegas, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 16 Illinois to win Continental Tire Main Event.

North Carolina held its place in the top spot, receiving 47 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Houston moved up a spot for its highest ranking since 1983. Kansas is No. 3 and Texas climbed seven spots to No. 4.

Kentucky fell to No. 15 after losses to Michigan State and then-No. 2 Gonzaga.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDCONFERENCE
1North Carolina(4-0)ACC
2Houston(4-0)American
3Kansas(4-0)Big 12
4Texas(3-0)Big 12
5Virginia(4-0)ACC
6Gonzaga(3-1)West Coast
7Baylor(4-1)Big 12
8Duke(3-1)ACC
9Arkansas(3-0)SEC
10Creighton(4-0)Big East
11Indiana(4-0)Big Ten
12Michigan State(3-1)Big Ten
13Auburn(4-0)SEC
14Arizona(3-0)Pac-12
15Kentucky(3-2)SEC
16Illinois(4-1)Big Ten
17San Diego State(3-0)Mtn. West
18Alabama(4-0)SEC
19UCLA(3-2)Pac-12
20UConn(5-0)Big East
21Texas Tech(3-0)Big 12
22Tennessee(2-1)SEC
23Maryland(5-0)Big Ten
24Purdue(3-0)Big Ten
25Iowa(3-0)Big Ten

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
Scam
KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams
MGN Online
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
Troy Dunkelberger
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
No. 4 Kentucky falls in Spokane against No. 2 Gonzaga
EKU football beats Kennesaw State on senior day
EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
AP Poll: Georgia near-unanimous No. 1
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates after getting a first down against Kentucky...
Coaches Poll: Top four unchanged ahead of final regular season week