Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays

Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend.

Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

AAA says one of the worst times to travel is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and one of the best times to travel on that same day is before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Air travel is also projected to be up 8% since 2021 with four and a half million people taking to the skies.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
Scam
KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams
MGN Online
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
Troy Dunkelberger
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Morehead Police Department Facebook
5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County
Family wakes to early morning fire
Family wakes to early morning fire
A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It...
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
(Credit: Save-a-lot Monticello)
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community