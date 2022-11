MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday.

Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need.

Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.

