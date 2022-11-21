‘Greatest party in town’ returns in-person to benefit EKY nonprofit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year, Hazard’s Christmas for Charity is back in-person.

It has been virtual since the start of the pandemic. The gala raises money for nonprofits.

This year the event is back at Hazard Community and Technical College on Saturday, December 3. It begins at 8:00 p.m.

The money raised will go to the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard.

“It also goes towards helping the children in our community, to continue to take music lessons, piano lessons, dance, theatre for absolutely free,” said Tim Deaton with the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

Tickets are $85 in advance or $100 at the door.

You can buy tickets at the Art Station in downtown Hazard or at Kentucky Farm Bureau - Janet Smith Agency on Morton Blvd.

