Firefighters and restaurant workers give safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Before you step into the kitchen to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for your friends and family, fire department officials and restaurant workers are reminding everyone to be aware of the potential dangers that come with cooking.

Public Information Officer with the Corbin Fire Department, Nathan Kirby, said you should never leave your home while food is in the oven or cooking on the stove, even if it is for a short amount of time.

General Manager of The Depot on Main restaurant in Corbin, Nathan Stepek, said people can run into issues when frying turkeys, especially if they put too much oil in a pot before putting the turkey in, but Stepek has a tip people can use this Thanksgiving.

“The best thing to do is to take your turkey, put it in the pot that you’re cooking in, and then fill that up with water, remove the turkey, and then mark the line where the waters at,” said Stepek. “That’s where you should fill your oil to so that its not overflowing when you put the turkey in, because that could cause a really bad fire.”

If a grease fire does happen to start while you are cooking, you should never put it out with water.

”I recommend that people get a bath towel, or something, a larger bath towel, keep that in the bottom of your kitchen cabinet and if you do have flames in a frying pan, its easy to just take that and lay it on top that and suffocate the fire,” said Kirby.

Kirby also recommends that everyone keep a fire extinguisher in their kitchen just in case a fire happens to break out.

