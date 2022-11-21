Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season.

Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.

Space heaters use more power than what a typical power outlet in your home provides, which can become a fire hazard if the space heater is plugged in for too long.

”I would recommend to, one, only use those in an emergency setting when you’re regular H-VAC system is out and if you have to use two, use the other floor heater in a different room so it’s on a different circuit,” said Public Information Officer with the Corbin Fire Department, Nathan Kirby.

Kirby added that space heaters should also never be plugged in a power strip, either.

He said if people are replacing power outlets or looking to get new ones, there are outlets out there that will shut off power at the source if there is an electrical fault or if too much power is drawn to the source.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.