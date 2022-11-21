Family wakes to early morning fire

Family wakes to early morning fire(Bell County Vol. Fire Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire.

Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the family was asleep when the fire started.

Firefighters said it started from a coal and wood burning stove and traveled up the chimney.

We are told no one was injured.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

