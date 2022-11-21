Experts predict a busy holiday shopping weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Retail Federation staff said they expect an increase in shopping this year than years prior, and they are encouraging people to shop local.

“There are people that are your neighbors,” said Steve McClain, Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Kentucky Retail Federation. “They’re your friends. They’re people you go to church with so shopping with them during the holidays and year-round. You’re showing your support for them.”

McClain said due to inflation and rising cost they have already seen early Black Friday deals.

“People have particularly this year because of inflation have spread out their shopping period, and they started earlier. In a way to kind of stretch their dollars out over the shopping period,” he said.

One local business said Black Friday is a huge day of business for them and shopping local is so important.

“We really do focus on trying to give back, but we also listen for what the customers ask for and the things they want to see and to be able to get it home,” said Charla Napier, Co-owner, The Shoppes on North Main. “So, we’ve really worked hard to try to provide as many of those things as we can.”

Napier said they are expecting a large turnout this year, and the deals will be great.

“Shopping local is so important, and we are so thankful. I think I can speak for every small business owner in the area that we’re so very thankful for the business,” she said.

She added that The Shoppes on North Main will have different sales on Black Friday than they do on Small Business Saturday.

