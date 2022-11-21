Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date.

State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020.

Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River Gorge. Witnesses said the shooting happened at a cabin during an argument.

Dunkelberger’s trial was supposed to start last month, but it was delayed because of COVID.

A judge is expected to set a new trial date at 1:00 p.m. Monday.

