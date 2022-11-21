Disaster recovery centers close on November 22

Attorney Whitney Bailey says Appalred is already assisting between 200 and 250 flood victims.(WKYT)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA disaster recovery centers are set to close across the region on Tuesday, November 22nd.

If you have final questions for a FEMA representative and would like to talk to them in person. The centers officially close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

AppalReD Legal Aid said they will still be helping people with FEMA appeals even after FEMA leaves.

“You’ve got 60 days from the time of your most recent eligibility decision letter to appeal that decision, ask for more money, ask to be reconsidered,” said Whitney Bailey, AppalReD attorney.

Bailey also said if you missed your appeal deadline, they could assist you in filing a waiver of deadlines to FEMA as well.

If you would like to call AppalReD the hotline number is 1-844-478-0099.

