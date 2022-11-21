The annual Corbin Christmas Open House aims to inspire shopping small this season

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An event that has been taking place in downtown Corbin for more than 20 years kicked off on Sunday.

“It is Corbin’s Annual Christmas Open House, which is the official kickoff to, not only the holiday season, but the Christmas shopping season,” said Maggy Monhollen, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director.

Various businesses and organizations set up booths or opened their shops to invite people in and to encourage shopping small this season.

“We are truly so blessed to have everyone come shop us and shop small,” said Lisa Cradic, Enchanted Boutique on Main Owner. “I know there are so many options to go shopping and if you come in here, you’re supporting a dream.”

Along with encouraging people to support the local economy, several organizations, like the Southeastern Kentucky Association of Native People (SKANP), set up activities for kids and their families to enjoy.

“We’re really humbled to be able to participate and do the crafts for the kids,” said Felicite Kenniston, SKANP chair member. “Its been very enjoyable today.”

Those with Corbin Tourism said it is exciting to see this long-standing tradition continue for another year.

“Christmas Open House has been a staple for people in Corbin for over 20 years,” said Monhollen. “I think it’s what continues to give small towns their charm and sense of community.”

Sunday’s event also offered train rides for children and their families, free gifts and a meet and greet with Santa.

