5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky.

Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page.

Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead.

During the search, police found large quantities of what they believed to be heroin and meth. Drug paraphernalia and some cash were also taken from the home.

Below is a list of those who were arrested during the bust:

Elizabeth A. Turner, 42, of Morehead

Teresa J. Crum, 58, of Morehead

Christopher S. Kidd, 24, of Morehead

Raymond B. Osborne, 40, of Morehead

Paula K. Osborne, 36, of Morehead

Turner and Crum are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kidd and Raymond Osborne are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paula Osborne is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

All were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

