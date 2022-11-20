Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
Tour Loretta Lynn's Tennessee ranch
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and Doll and Fan Museum along with a replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin.

The Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A private funeral service was held for the singer at the ranch. She was later buried on the property.

WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley visited Lynn’s ranch on Saturday. You can see pictures from his trip below:

