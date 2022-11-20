Tracking milder temperatures, holiday rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dry weather continues across the region to close out the weekend, but rain chances look to return for the holiday. We are also tracking some milder temperatures.

Tonight Through Monday Night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains as we close out the weekend. We stay dry under a clear sky. Similar to last night, a clear sky and calm winds will allow temperatures to quickly fall. Lows bottom out in the lower-20s. Be sure to protect the Four P’s: Pets, Plants, Pipes and People.

A beautiful day is in store on Monday! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will also be much warmer. Highs top out in the lower-50s (around 15° warmer than Sunday).

Into Monday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Again, temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s.

Warming Trend Continues

Temperatures continue to warm into Tuesday! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid-50s by the afternoon. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

Awesome weather continues into Wednesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s across the mountains, and lows fall into the mid-30s.

Soggy Holiday Weekend at Times

The forecast starts to change by Thanksgiving and beyond.

Most of your Thanksgiving looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures could reach the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. However, scattered showers will start to move into the region by Thursday night. Lows only fall into the mid-40s.

Black Friday is looking soggy at times. Showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. You may need the rain gear if you plan to do any holiday shopping. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs reach the lower-50s, and lows dip into the mid-30s.

Rain chances look to stick around into Saturday. Models are also hinting at possible snow flurries as we start the weekend. We still have plenty of time to watch out for that, and we will keep you updated. Again, temperatures will be cooler. Highs look to stay in the mid-40s, and lows look to fall into the mid-30s.

