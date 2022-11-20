River walk project unveiled in Va. town

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday.

Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side.

A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing downtown revitalization project.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for our neighbors and are happy to be surrounded by people who are continuously striving to make the area better,” the post said.

