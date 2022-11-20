Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods.

Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year.

The plan was then paused due to a soil issue, but those with Corbin tourism said the project is up and running again and they plan to have it completed by the summer.

“I think once we do the remediation on the soil, the project should be able to move pretty quickly from there,” said Maggy Monhollen, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director. “We’ve just hit a little bit of a snag and that’s totally natural. But yeah, we’re hopeful for the summer of ‘23.”

Monhollen added that the pavilion’s official name has also been selected. It will be called the Hometown Bank Farmers Market Pavilion.

