Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky

Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Stoops has signed a contract to remain in Lexington through the 2030 season.

Stoops’ new contract removes the clause that would grant automatic extensions based on a number of wins and instead sets his salary at $9 million a year starting in February and running through June 2031.

This salary will rank sixth among college football coaches, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

The new contract increases Stoops’ buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million if he leaves the program before June 30, 2023. From there, the buyout decreases $250,000/year through June 2030.

