EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs

RICHMOND, Ky. - (EKU Athletics) For the 22nd time in school history, the EKU football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Gardner-Webb at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Colonels (7-4) earned one of the 11 automatic qualifier berths in the 24-team field announced on Sunday on ESPNU and will host its 17th playoff game.

EKU’s last postseason appearance came in 2014.

The winner between the Colonels and Runnin’ Bulldogs will travel to face fifth-seeded William & Mary at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Williamsburg, Va.

