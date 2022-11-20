Coaches Poll: Top four unchanged ahead of final regular season week
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top four teams remain the same going into the final week of the regular season.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- UNC
- UCLA
- Ole Miss
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Oregon State
- Coastal Carolina
- Texas
- UTSA
Previously No. 18 Central Florida, No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 25 NC State dropped out of the rankings.
Louisville received votes after beating NC State at home.
