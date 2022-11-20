Coaches Poll: Top four unchanged ahead of final regular season week

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates after getting a first down against Kentucky...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates after getting a first down against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington.jpeg(Atlanta News First)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top four teams remain the same going into the final week of the regular season.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. Tennessee
  12. Washington
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. UNC
  18. UCLA
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Tulane
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UTSA

Previously No. 18 Central Florida, No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 25 NC State dropped out of the rankings.

Louisville received votes after beating NC State at home.

