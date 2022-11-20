AP Poll: Georgia near-unanimous No. 1

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam
KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Body found in Clay County identified
crash
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

Latest News

EKU football beats Kennesaw State on senior day
EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates after getting a first down against Kentucky...
Coaches Poll: Top four unchanged ahead of final regular season week
Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Georgia in hard-fought loss