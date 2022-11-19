Winter WonderCamp event raises money for 4-H camp scholarships

JM Feltner 4-H Camp
JM Feltner 4-H Camp(JM Feltner 4-H Camp)
By Dakota Makres and Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Winter WonderCamp drive-thru lights fundraiser in London is kicking off again this year.

The drive-thru light display is hosted by the J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London.

The event aims to raise money for camper scholarships that will help more kids attend 4-H camp next year.

Event organizers said last year’s event brought in 3,000 attendees and $6,000.

”Its certainly weird for a Summer camp to do winter programming like this, but COVID kind of caused us to come up with some creative solutions to some problems and issues,” said J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp Director, Kevin Pettigrew. “This is one of those things that came out of it and we had a really good time last year, and people seemed to enjoy it so, we’re coming back this year and we’re adding some more event nights and more lights,” he added.

Winter WonderCamp begins Dec. 1.

