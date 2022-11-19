Sunshine, bitter cold temperatures stick around for the weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A dry weekend is on tap across the mountains, but bitter cold temperatures continue.

Tonight through Sunday night

Another frigid night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky, and this will allow temperatures to quickly drop. Lows bottom out in the upper-teens and lower-20s. Be sure to check on your pets, pipes, plants and people as bitter cold temperatures stick around.

Dry weather continues into Sunday under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. However, temperatures struggle to make it above freezing by Sunday afternoon. Highs only top out in the mid-and-lower-30s across the region.

The forecast does not change much by Sunday night. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Again, low temperatures plummet into the mid-and-lower-20s. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans!

Gradual Warming Trend

Temperatures begin to warm into your next work week.

Quiet weather continues into Monday. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rebound into the upper-40s and lower-50s. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-50s by Tuesday afternoon! Overnight lows fall into the mid-30s.

Clouds start to increase by Wednesday, but we stay dry. Temperatures continue to warm. Highs top out in the upper-50s, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast starts to get a little messy by Thanksgiving and beyond.

We stay partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday. Most of your Thanksgiving looks dry; however, a stray shower or two can not be ruled out by Thursday evening and Thursday night. Highs on Thursday stay in the upper-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

The end of the work week is looking soggy. Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

