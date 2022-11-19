Snacks, services, students spotlighted at school entrepreneur fair

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Millard School spent Friday highlighting their entrepreneur skills, pitching their businesses during the eighth annual Entrepreneur Fair.

“We’ve got goods, we’ve got services, so they’re really looking at that side of life. What kind of business? How much money do I want to charge for things? How much do things cost? So, it’s really a real-world real-life project that they’re working on,” said Misty Riddle, Millard School Principal.

The fair invited seventh and eighth grade students to share the projects they have been working on this year. From food businesses to lawncare, the students picked services or products and were judged based on a specific criteria for products and marketing. Then, students were able to support their peers by purchasing the items for sale, from tacos to cotton candy, allowing them to make money with their missions.

“We’re just really about future. You know, so many students today don’t think they know what they want for their future and we want them to know college is an opportunity, and creativity will take you a lot of places,” said Riddle.

Teacher and organizer Sidina Stanley said the event is always a fun time, giving the students a hands-on experience and bringing former students back in to serve as judges. One of those students, her son Braxton, used his project more than 4 years ago as inspiration to become an entrepreneur.

”I did a service my last year doing this and it’s just giving me a way to think of having a business,” said Braxton, high school senior and owner of Stanley Lawn Service. “I’ve always wanted to have my own through this, so that’s what I did.”

Building on the hope and possibility of the fair, students said they see potential for the future. Those involved say it is a blessing to see the students so involved as the years go on.

“You know, they have all the hope in the world. And they have some really great ideas if we listen to them,” said Riddle.

The event works in partnership with Morehead State University, where the winners of the entrepreneur fair will take their projects to the regional level. You can see the winners and photos from the event on the school’s Facebook page.

