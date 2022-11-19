Santa Train returns to the track for its 80th run

Thousands of folks gathered at the tracks throughout the 14 stops to get a glimpse of Santa, grab some gifts, and get into the Christmas spirit.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Santa Train, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, returned to the rails for its 80th run on Saturday.

“It hasn’t run the last two years, of course, COVID situation, but it’s back on the track this year,” said Wise, Va. Food City store manager Henry Maggard. “Late start getting it planned, but they pulled it off.”

Throughout the 14 stops in Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, the train saw thousands of people gather to catch a glimpse of Santa and grab some gifts despite the frigid temps.

“No matter how cold it is, it makes it worth it in the long run because, just to see everybody get out, helping the communities, seeing each other, enjoying themselves, just getting rid of the restrictions that were there where nobody could gather,” said Elkhorn City PD Officer Adam Graybeal.

The return of the Santa Train is also the revival of a tradition that has been passed down for generations.

“A lot of this has been a tradition for years. From grandparents, to parents, to children, and people just coming out, and it really kicks off the Christmas season,” said Maggard.

Officer Graybeal added that it was wonderful to see so many folks visit these small communities just to see the train.

