President Joe Biden administration asks Congress to help EKY flood victims

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT/WKYT) - President Joe Biden’s administration is asking Congress to include $100 million dollars in its end-of-the-year supplemental budget to help Eastern Kentuckians recover from historic flooding.

The White House Office of Management and Budget formally sent the proposal, which includes money for Puerto Rico, Florida and Kentucky, on Friday.

Congress has until December 16 to pass appropriations to keep the government functioning and avoid a shutdown.

The money will be used to help the state’s agricultural producers because much of their low-lying farmland was destroyed in the flood.

