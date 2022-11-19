KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference

By Alyssa Williams
Nov. 19, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing.

The 33rd Annual Kentucky 4-H Issues Conference took place at the J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London.

This event gives teen 4-H members the opportunity to address and find solutions to local issues like mental health and improving the foster care system, among other topics.

“One of the goals at the 4-H Issues Conference is to create that youth and adult partnership so that the young people have a true voice and not just sit at a table at a meeting,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.

Within the Issues Conference, the delegates are split into groups to create a course of action and a presentation surrounding an issue of their choice.

Each delegate will leave the conference with the opportunity to apply for a grant through KY 4-H to help fund an issues project within their own community.

