KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams

Scam
Scam(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 are warning people about two new phone scams.

In one scam, people have received calls from someone saying they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The scammer then demands money over the phone to avoid an arrest.

The other scam is a caller appearing to target registered sex offenders. The scammer demands money for a DNA test and threatens with an arrest.

Officials said they will not call you to inform you of an arrest warrant, and they will not demand money over the phone.

You can find the “Top 10 Tip-offs to a Rip-off” from KSP below:

  • High pressure sales or frequent calls are signs that it is a scam.
  • If the caller demands an immediate decision, it is likely a rip-off.
  • People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information.
  • If the caller offers to send someone to your home or to overnight something.
  • Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious.
  • Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off.
  • An investment without a risk.
  • Will not provide written information or references.
  • Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office.
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Officials added never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or on the phone.

If you received these calls, you can call the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, Kentucky State Police, or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Drug Arrests
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Body found in Clay County identified
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Officials: Another student involved in Magoffin County school bus crash released from hospital
Six EKY school districts canceling classes due to illness

Latest News

crash
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
Eastern Kentucky Flooding
President Joe Biden administration asks Congress to help EKY flood victims
BIG BLUE CRUSH 2022
Kentucky wins 35th annual ‘Big Blue Bash’ blood drive
Entrepreneur Fair
Snacks, services, students spotlighted at school entrepreneur fair