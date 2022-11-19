KSP Post 11 warns of new phone scams

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 are warning people about two new phone scams.

In one scam, people have received calls from someone saying they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The scammer then demands money over the phone to avoid an arrest.

The other scam is a caller appearing to target registered sex offenders. The scammer demands money for a DNA test and threatens with an arrest.

Officials said they will not call you to inform you of an arrest warrant, and they will not demand money over the phone.

You can find the “Top 10 Tip-offs to a Rip-off” from KSP below:

High pressure sales or frequent calls are signs that it is a scam.

If the caller demands an immediate decision, it is likely a rip-off.

People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information.

If the caller offers to send someone to your home or to overnight something.

Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious.

Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off.

An investment without a risk.

Will not provide written information or references.

Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office.

If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Officials added never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or on the phone.

If you received these calls, you can call the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, Kentucky State Police, or your local police department.

