Kentucky wins 35th annual ‘Big Blue Bash’ blood drive

By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - During the 35th annual Big Blue Bash, Kentucky Blood Center defeated MEDICA Regional Blood Center of Tennessee.

After a strong week, Kentucky finished with 2,094 donors to Tennessee’s 1,840.

Kentucky improves their lead in the friendly competition to 20-14-1, winning three of the last four.

The competition aims to strengthen blood supply in both states before Thanksgiving.

“We certainly wanted to beat Tennessee, but we are really proud of Kentuckians for coming out in full force for an incredibly important week,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations at KBC. “We will be able to supply our local hospitals with a much-needed boost for Thanksgiving. Thank you to our loyal donors for saving lives.”

Kentucky Blood Center donations supply more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Blood transfusions are used for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more.

If you were not able to donate for Big Blue Crush, you are encouraged to give blood this week.

For more information, you can go to KBC’s website at kybloodcenter.org

