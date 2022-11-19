Kentucky falls to No. 1 Georgia in hard-fought loss

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are 6-5 after losing to No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field.

Kentucky held Georgia to just one touchdown in the 16-6 loss.

Georgia led 9-0 at the halftime break with three field goals, scoring the first touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter.

Will Levis had 206 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to Barion Brown.

Kentucky-Georgia final stats
Kentucky-Georgia final stats(StatBroadcast)

Kentucky host Louisville in the battle for the Governor’s Cup Saturday. The Cats and Cards kick off at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

