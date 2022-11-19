Kentucky falls to No. 1 Georgia in hard-fought loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are 6-5 after losing to No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field.

Kentucky held Georgia to just one touchdown in the 16-6 loss.

Georgia led 9-0 at the halftime break with three field goals, scoring the first touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter.

Will Levis had 206 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to Barion Brown.

Kentucky-Georgia final stats (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky host Louisville in the battle for the Governor’s Cup Saturday. The Cats and Cards kick off at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

