Kentucky falls to No. 1 Georgia in hard-fought loss
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are 6-5 after losing to No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field.
Kentucky held Georgia to just one touchdown in the 16-6 loss.
Georgia led 9-0 at the halftime break with three field goals, scoring the first touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter.
Will Levis had 206 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to Barion Brown.
Kentucky host Louisville in the battle for the Governor’s Cup Saturday. The Cats and Cards kick off at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.
