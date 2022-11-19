Highway 80 closed near Knott/Perry County line due to crash

By Cameron Aaron
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 is closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line.

Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time, but they said the road will be closed for “quite some time”.

Drivers should avoid the area and find a different route.

We will update this story when more information is available.

