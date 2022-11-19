Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state.

Pikeville 43, Paintsville 7

Raceland 17, Hazard 14

Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12

Lloyd Memorial 41, Breathitt County 32

Ashland 34, Bell County 16

Corbin 35, Johnson Central 21

Southwestern 23, Scott County 22

Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21

Holy Cross (Louisville) 24, Crittenden County 12

Mayfield 28, Metcalfe County 0

Lexington Christian 33, Owensboro Catholic 27

Bardstown 66, Union County 33

CAL 30, Paducah Tilghman 24

Mason County 27, Greenup County 14

Boyle County 41, Lexington Christian 21

Louisville Central 55, Logan County 19

Franklin County 49, Warren East 21

Bowling Green 38, South Oldham 7

Frederick Douglass 21, Woodford County 7

Owensboro 36, Fairdale 0

Ballard 43, Madison Central 7

Bryan Station 10, Trinity 7

Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15

Male 23, Henderson County 10

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.