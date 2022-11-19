Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state.
Pikeville 43, Paintsville 7
Raceland 17, Hazard 14
Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12
Lloyd Memorial 41, Breathitt County 32
Ashland 34, Bell County 16
Corbin 35, Johnson Central 21
Southwestern 23, Scott County 22
Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21
Holy Cross (Louisville) 24, Crittenden County 12
Mayfield 28, Metcalfe County 0
Lexington Christian 33, Owensboro Catholic 27
Bardstown 66, Union County 33
CAL 30, Paducah Tilghman 24
Mason County 27, Greenup County 14
Boyle County 41, Lexington Christian 21
Louisville Central 55, Logan County 19
Franklin County 49, Warren East 21
Bowling Green 38, South Oldham 7
Frederick Douglass 21, Woodford County 7
Owensboro 36, Fairdale 0
Ballard 43, Madison Central 7
Bryan Station 10, Trinity 7
Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15
Male 23, Henderson County 10
