700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office helped deliver the boxes.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home.

Saturday, volunteers loaded up more than 700 Thanksgiving meal boxes. The boxes were delivered to local families experiencing hunger.

“Everything that you would need to provide a typical thanksgiving meal is provided in the box, along with a turkey, butter, eggs, potatoes and onions,” said program manager of God’s Pantry Food Bank Fayette County, Mary Alice Daniels.

Members of the Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were among the volunteers delivering meal boxes.

“The sheriff’s office, police department, they reached out and wanted to help so we said, ‘we have over 700 boxes, we would really appreciate your help,” said Daniels.

Daniels said this was her ninth year participating in this event and it was the coldest one by far.

“It is a cold day but we definitely walk away with warm hearts,” said Daniels.

