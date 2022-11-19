6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard

Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been six years since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed. He died on November 19, 2016.

He was with his grandson about to go hunting on family property when he was shot and killed.

Ballard’s death happened a year and half after his daughter, Crystal Rogers was last seen at her boyfriends family farm on July 3, 2015. Rogers is presumed dead.

No arrests have been made in her case but Brooks Houck, her boyfriend at the time, is the only named suspect in the case.

Ballard was committed to find who was responsible for his daughter’s disappearance and worked tirelessly to find her.

Kentucky State Police have classified Ballard’s case as death investigation.

