Weekend Forecast: Sunny skies and chilly temperatures, especially overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a cold start to your Friday across the mountains. Get ready to defrost those cars and grab those jackets before you head out.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day in the 20s, and maybe even some teens in the sheltered valleys, we will only climb to around 40 this afternoon. Sunshine will stay mixed with clouds for much of the day and it will be a bit breezy. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, so be ready for that chill.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping back into levels similar to Friday morning with many locations in the low 20s or even upper teens in spots.

Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies continue both weekend days, but Sunday is definitely trending colder. Saturday will be another breezy one, with winds still gusting up to about 20 mph at times. That’s going to make it feel much colder than the low 40s we’re forecasting for highs. Upper teens are the name of the game Saturday night.

Sunday will struggle to make it into the mid-30s and drop to around 20 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Thanksgiving week starts a warming trend here in the mountains. The average high this time of the year is around 56 degrees and we will work our way back toward that by the big day. Sunshine continues for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will go from around 50 on Monday to around 55 on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s, but we will add in a few clouds with our sunshine.

The good news is that Thanksgiving is trending drier. You could see a stray shower or two, but the models are backing off pretty well. It should still be in the mid-50s for Turkey Day.

Have a good weekend!

