VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month.

Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday.

Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did violate it on numerous occasions.

He is charged with 35 counts of violating the order, 35 counts of stalking, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of destruction of public property, one count of illegal use of a tracking device, and one count of inducing a witness to provide false testimony.

He is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi.

