Union men remain undefeated with win at Bluefield (VA)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Teodora Jovic
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. - The Union College men’s basketball team travelled to Bluefield University today to face off against the Rams. It proved a thrilling victory for the Bulldogs, finishing the night with a winning score of 88-81.

It’s important to note that our Bulldogs are now ranked 19th in the nation, elevating to the top 25 just two weeks into their season.

Terrin Hamilton topped the scoreboard earning 23 points with three 3-pointers and 10 two-pointers in the mix. Markelle Turner followed closely behind earning 20 points with four 3-pointers and seven two-pointers.

In the paint, the Bulldogs dominated with 42 points to the Rams’ 28. The Rams were able to stay close behind on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs proved too strong especially in rebounds, leaving the Rams in the dust in this department, 42-28.

While Anton Mozga and Hamilton entered the night as two of the top three rebounders in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, it was actually point guard Turner who led the way Thursday, pulling down 10 rebounds. This is the third time in four games that that the Bulldogs have had at least a whooping 14 more rebounds that their opponents.

The game wrapped up with Mozga making a free throw and Turner an offensive reboard, earning them the win with a seven-point advantage. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the AAC, going from strength to strength in each game. They are showcasing some incredible basketball very early on in the season.

The Union women’s basketball team fell to the Rams 80-76.

They look to continue this momentum on Saturday at home against Point University at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School
Drug Arrests
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary

Latest News

Alice Lloyd Basketball
Alice Lloyd splits doubleheader with Point Park (PA)
John Noble introduced as the Leslie County head coach on Apr. 18, 2022.
DQ Roundball Previews: Leslie County Eagles
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State
.
North Laurel dancer Katana Miller signs with University of the Cumberlands