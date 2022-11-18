Union men remain undefeated with win at Bluefield (VA)

BLUEFIELD, Va. - The Union College men’s basketball team travelled to Bluefield University today to face off against the Rams. It proved a thrilling victory for the Bulldogs, finishing the night with a winning score of 88-81.

It’s important to note that our Bulldogs are now ranked 19th in the nation, elevating to the top 25 just two weeks into their season.

Terrin Hamilton topped the scoreboard earning 23 points with three 3-pointers and 10 two-pointers in the mix. Markelle Turner followed closely behind earning 20 points with four 3-pointers and seven two-pointers.

In the paint, the Bulldogs dominated with 42 points to the Rams’ 28. The Rams were able to stay close behind on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs proved too strong especially in rebounds, leaving the Rams in the dust in this department, 42-28.

While Anton Mozga and Hamilton entered the night as two of the top three rebounders in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, it was actually point guard Turner who led the way Thursday, pulling down 10 rebounds. This is the third time in four games that that the Bulldogs have had at least a whooping 14 more rebounds that their opponents.

The game wrapped up with Mozga making a free throw and Turner an offensive reboard, earning them the win with a seven-point advantage. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the AAC, going from strength to strength in each game. They are showcasing some incredible basketball very early on in the season.

The Union women’s basketball team fell to the Rams 80-76.

They look to continue this momentum on Saturday at home against Point University at 4:30 p.m.

