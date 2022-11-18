UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care

UK HealthCare is seeing an increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care
UK HealthCare is seeing an increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky High School students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period.

Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life.

It’s a tough time to be a kid. However, doctors and counselors say there is hope on the horizon.

Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale is the chief medical officer for Kentucky Children’s Hospital. she’s in charge of operations and says they are seeing an influx of youth coming into the emergency department experiencing a mental health crisis, due to gaps in outpatient resources.

“One is communication. I think we have to start talking to children in adolescence about what they’re going through,” Dr. Ragsdale said. “To make it, okay, to say I’m not okay”

The Kentucky Department of Education says suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in the state.

Shakira Goldsmith-Mason works for the Fayette County School District as a mental health specialist. She says the pressures were always there on the system well before COVID-19 came into the mix, but the demand for services continues to grow.

“I think there was a big push before the pandemic. I think the needs have increased since the pandemic,” Goldsmith-Mason said. “We see a lot of students who are showing up with those systems of anxiety, who had never shown that before. They don’t know exactly what it is, but we tend to know what it is immediately.”

School employees who work with 6th-12th graders are required to have one hour of professional training each year to review suicide prevention. It’s a lesson, that could save a life. If their mental health is not taken care of adequately, then they can’t move forward with focusing on school, planning their futures, etc.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Drug Arrests
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Officials: Another student involved in Magoffin County school bus crash released from hospital
Six EKY school districts canceling classes due to illness
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Body found in Clay County identified

Latest News

The campaign brings awareness to five key vaccinations: Hepatitis-A, Tetanus, Monkeypox,...
EKY health departments participate in ‘Give It A Shot’ campaign
Over 1,400 meals were served to folks in need in the community.
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
Six EKY school districts canceling classes due to illness
corbin pd
Corbin PD Investigation - 6