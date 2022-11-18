Two EKY school districts canceling classes due to illness

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While next week is a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, two school districts are extending their break.

On Thursday, officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28th.

On Friday, due to the same reason, Perry County Schools announced they are canceling class all together Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd and will also return on the 28th.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said in a Facebook post the move will allow students and staff to have more time to recover and stop the spread of various illnesses.

Perry County Schools announced on its Facebook page Friday classes will be canceled on Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd due to illness.(Perry County Schools Facebook)

